Alex Iwobi is one of players who people can see I rely on, reveals Frank Lampard
Today at 9:34 PM
In light of Alex Iwobi’s recent performances, Frank Lampard has confessed that he has started to rely on the Nigerian attacker especially with Everton currently languishing in a relegation battle. The Toffees secured a big win over Manchester United to move four points above the relegation zone.
Ever since he signed for Everton in the summer of 2019, Alex Iwobi has struggled to impress for the Toffees with him failing to find a proper position. It has seen a lot of hate and criticism go the Nigerian’s way with fans and critics wondering why the Toffees signed him. But a change of position under Frank Lampard has yielded excellent results for Everton with the 25-year-old doing really well over the last weeks.
It has seen the attacker deployed as a midfielder with his work-ethic, positioning and attacking mind-set helping him thrive in that role. So much so, that Iwobi played a key part in the Toffees’ 1-0 win over Manchester United which took them four points over the drop zone pending Burnley’s result against Norwich City. But despite that, Frank Lampard has praised the attacker and revealed that the 25-year-old is now someone he relies on.
"Alex [Iwobi] is one who people can see I rely on. We have moved his position, we have changed in and he has offered so much. I think you could feel the crowd's reaction towards him today with his energy and qualities," Lampard said, reported Goal.
"I don't know how many kilometres he has run this week but he's done it again [on Saturday]. It is about character and Premier League players get questioned in difficult moments. A lot of questions asked about [him] and me over the last few days, especially if you make those individual errors."
