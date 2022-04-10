Alex Iwobi is one of players who people can see I rely on, reveals Frank Lampard

Ever since he signed for Everton in the summer of 2019, Alex Iwobi has struggled to impress for the Toffees with him failing to find a proper position. It has seen a lot of hate and criticism go the Nigerian’s way with fans and critics wondering why the Toffees signed him. But a change of position under Frank Lampard has yielded excellent results for Everton with the 25-year-old doing really well over the last weeks.