We have shown enough to go and win there in second leg, insists Brendan Rodgers
Today at 3:57 PM
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has claimed that his side produced a resilient and balanced display that convinces him that the English side can secure a victory in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-finals. Leicester and PSV played out a goalless draw on Thursday.
Leicester hosted Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. The Foxes had the majority of possession throughout the match but could not find the breakthrough that would have given them an advantage ahead of their return trip to the Netherlands next Thursday.
Mario Gotze had an opportunity to score as he was played through on goal although Kasper Schmeichel made himself big to deny the German's effort. The home side only managed to cut a few quality chances with Harvey Barnes coming closest to being the difference as his shot rifled off the crossbar on the cusp of half-time.
Both teams struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities after the break and the match fizzled out to an entertaining scoreless draw. Rodgers admitted that his side showed moments of quality that make him confident of progression into the semi-finals of the European competition.
"We have shown enough and seen enough to know we can go there and win. However it was going to be, it was always going to be tight. You'd love to win it, but it wasn't to be. We showed our resilience defensively and we'll go there with enough hope that they'll probably open up a bit more, which will give us a bit more space,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.
"It's finely balanced, I thought it was a good game. PSV were a little bit more closed than normal, so the space was limited, but apart from their chance early on we defended quite well. We had the two best chances in the game. There weren't too many chances but it's what you expect at this time in the competition,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Mario Gotze
- Kasper Schmeichel
- Brendan Rodgers
- Harvey Barnes
- Europa Conference League
- Leicester City
- Psv Eindhoven
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.