We generated fewer chances but were satisfied with the result, reveals Xavi Hernandez
Today at 1:12 PM
Xavi Hernandez admitted that his side failed to create as many chances as he would like but insisted that he was happy with the result while pointing out that European games are always complicated. The Blaugrana drew 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.
Barcelona encountered a difficult away trip to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park in their Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday night. Barcelona started the game brightly as Ferran Torres sprang into action to carve out a shot that was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
The German goalkeeper produced another fine save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later on. Referee Srdjan Jovanovic overturned his decision to award a penalty to the German side after a VAR review as the first half ended with neither side making the breakthrough.
Frankfurt took the lead three minutes into the second half as Ansgar Knauff found the net with a spectacular shot from outside the box. The Blaugrana responded in the 66th minute when substitutes Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele combined brilliantly to set up Torres for the easy finish to secure a draw ahead of the second leg.
Xavi praised his side’s moment of magic in producing the equalizer and acknowledged that he was happy with the result.
"The combination between Ousmane, Frenkie and Ferran ... it's a golazo, pure talent from the player. It was a very difficult and physical opponent. We didn't know how to stop their transitions and we were thicker than normal and the pitch wasn't in the best conditions. We generated fewer chances than normal but we're satisfied with the result. Normally, the one who proposes generates more but today it was the other way around,” Xavi told reporters after the game.
"This is Europe, everything is complicated. It will be complicated at the Camp Nou but we play in front of our fans. Camp Nou will have to be a pressure cooker for us like their fans were here tonight,” he added.
