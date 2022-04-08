There's probably not footballer on planet who isn't jealous Cristiano Ronaldo, admits Wayne Rooney

Today at 2:02 PM
Wayne Rooney has laughed off former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's suggestion that the former England international is jealous of the United star by claiming that every footballer in the world would be jealous of Ronaldo for the career he has had. Ronaldo rejoined United the previous summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer for an initial 15 million euros reported fee as he looked to embark on his second spell at the English club after leaving the club for Real Madrid in 2009. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has made a significant impact at United in the first half of the season as he scored 15 goals and registered three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.
The Portuguese attacker has been unable to arrest the English club’s slump this campaign as they continue to navigate their way through a torrid season. The English giants are trying to make a strong end to the current campaign under interim manager Ralf Rangnick and remain in the hunt for a Champions League qualifying spot as they sit three points behind Tottenham.
It is likely that the mercurial Portuguese might leave the English club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League as he had declared his intention of winning more trophies during the twilight of his career. In light of that, Wayne Rooney proclaimed that the 37-year-old hasn't really made the desired impact despite being their top scorer this season. Ronaldo implied that Rooney was jealous of his success, via an Instagram post, while the Derby County boss that all footballers would be jealous of the Portuguese attacker.
"I saw that this morning. I'd say there's probably not a footballer on the planet who isn't jealous of Cristiano. The career he's had, the trophies he's won, the money he's earned… his six pack! Every player bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano,” Rooney told reporters in a press conference.
