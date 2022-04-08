There's probably not footballer on planet who isn't jealous Cristiano Ronaldo, admits Wayne Rooney

It is likely that the mercurial Portuguese might leave the English club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League as he had declared his intention of winning more trophies during the twilight of his career. In light of that, Wayne Rooney proclaimed that the 37-year-old hasn't really made the desired impact despite being their top scorer this season. Ronaldo implied that Rooney was jealous of his success, via an Instagram post, while the Derby County boss that all footballers would be jealous of the Portuguese attacker.