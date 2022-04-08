Reports | Newcastle United leading race to sign Paulo Dybala as free-agent next summer

Ever since his bout with COVID-19 during the 2019/20 season, Paul Dybala has struggled for both form and fitness although over the course of this season, the Argentine has found his footing. But that combined with the fact that Juventus are moving in a new direction has seen reports indicate that Dybala’s time in Turin might be over. That was later confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as he revealed that contract negotiations between the two parties are over.