Reports | Newcastle United leading race to sign Paulo Dybala as free-agent next summer
Today at 6:33 PM
According to Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle United are the front-runners to sign Paulo Dybala next summer once the Argentine’s contract with Juventus expires. The 28-year-old and the Serie A side have failed to come to an agreement over a new deal and he is set to leave as a free-agent.
Ever since his bout with COVID-19 during the 2019/20 season, Paul Dybala has struggled for both form and fitness although over the course of this season, the Argentine has found his footing. But that combined with the fact that Juventus are moving in a new direction has seen reports indicate that Dybala’s time in Turin might be over. That was later confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as he revealed that contract negotiations between the two parties are over.
However, while things could restart at a later stage, Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus at the end of the 2021/22 season once his current contract expires. But with interest from Italy and England, Corriere dello Sport has revealed that Newcastle United are the front-runners to sign the forward. The 28-year-old is open to a move to England and the Magpies are willing to offer him a bumper contract to sign for them although that does depend on them staying in the top tier.
Furthermore, while the Argentine is open to a move away from Italy, reports have indicated that his priority is to stay in Italy with interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan. Both the San Siro sides are keen on signing him although Corriere dello Sport has further reported that both Arsenal and Tottenham are also overly keen on signing the 28-year-old.
