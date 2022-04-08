Reports | Erling Haaland dismisses Manchester United over lack of on-field ambition
Today at 6:19 PM
According to ESPN, Erling Haaland has dismissed a move to Manchester United next summer as he believes that the club can’t match his ambitions on the field. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the young Norwegian forward in the summer although they are not the only team in the running.
With less than three months left until the summer window opens, the biggest concern on football’s mind is what happens to Erling Haaland. The rumours have been swirling for more than eighteen months now, ever since the Norwegian’s release clause was unveiled to the world. However, since then, the 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to nearly every club in Europe’s top leagues.
But while no move has materialized yet, ESPN has reported that Manchester United have been pushed out of the running by Haaland himself. The Red Devils have been amongst those heavily linked with a move for the former RB Salzburg striker but the report has indicated that Haaland fears a move to Old Trafford would hurt his future. The forward reportedly has lofty ambitions and doesn’t believe that the Red Devils will help him achieve those.
Manchester United are, however, looking for a new striker and reportedly made a lucrative offer to the 21-year-old forward only to be told that Haaland was interested. Furthermore, ESPN reported that the forward is only looking for the right project and won’t sign for a club that will offer him the most money. But there is still a chance that the Borussia Dortmund star plays in England as Manchester City and Chelsea have been linked with a move.
