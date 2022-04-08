I made a wrong decision in not joining Liverpool, admits Mario Gotze
Today at 2:09 PM
PSV midfielder Mario Gotze has claimed that he made the wrong decision in not joining Liverpool when the opportunity arose in 2016 although he insisted that he had no regrets about his choice. The German midfielder would have been reunited with Jurgen Klopp if he had made the move.
Mario Gotze was one of the hottest prospects in European football at the start of the decade. The German midfielder honed his skill at Borussia Dortmund where he was handed his senior debut at the age of 17 by then Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp. In 2013, the attacking midfielder joined rivals Bayern Munich as the German giants activated his release clause of €37 million.
At Bayern, he was fortunate to work under Pep Guardiola who tried to accommodate the midfielder in his plans. It didn’t go according to plan for Gotze at the German club as he failed to adapt to his new surroundings. In 2016, Liverpool offered to take the German midfielder onto their books although Gotze rejected the opportunity of being reunited with Klopp.
The midfielder who scored the winning goal for his country in the finals of the 2014 World Cup returned to Dortmund instead and has since gone on to feature for PSV currently.
“We are still in touch and we spoke back then about me coming to Liverpool. But I wasn’t in a state of mind where I could consider it, that’s why it didn’t happen. Do I regret it? It’s always difficult to look back but if you ask me now then yeah, I should have joined Liverpool for sure. I just made a wrong decision but it’s not a regret,” Gotze told the Daily Mail.
“Klopp probably made the biggest impact on my career. He is very demanding – he can be your friend but also very harsh at the same time. It pushes you to great performances. That’s what happened with me back then, and it’s happened with Liverpool now. He’s a good coach, for sure. He and Pep Guardiola are the most important coaches and characters I had in my career,” he added.
