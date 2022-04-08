Hard to decide how long but hopefully I can carry on for as long as possible, reveals Kevin De Bruyne

That includes ten league goals this season with De Bruyne scoring 80 across all competitions for the club alongside 115 assists. However, with the Belgian now in his thirties, questions have been asked as for how much longer he will keep going on especially with his injury issues. But De Bruyne believes that he can still play even when he’s 36 although he wants it to be at the right club. The midfielder also added that he doesn’t know where or how long but wants to play football for as long as he can.