Hard to decide how long but hopefully I can carry on for as long as possible, reveals Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 6:52 PM
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that he wants to keep playing football for as long as he can and believes that he can still do so even at 36. The Belgian currently has three years left on his contract with the Cityzens and is considered to be amongst the best in his position.
When Manchester City signed Kevin De Bruyne in the summer of 2015, few expected the Belgian to thrive in England despite the form and talent he had shown at Wolfsburg. But over the last seven odd years, the now 30-year-old has turned into one of the most consistent and lethal players that the Premier League has ever seen. Not only has the Belgian been a constant creative threat but he has consistently found the net for Manchester City over the years.
That includes ten league goals this season with De Bruyne scoring 80 across all competitions for the club alongside 115 assists. However, with the Belgian now in his thirties, questions have been asked as for how much longer he will keep going on especially with his injury issues. But De Bruyne believes that he can still play even when he’s 36 although he wants it to be at the right club. The midfielder also added that he doesn’t know where or how long but wants to play football for as long as he can.
“I don’t know about my prime years. There is a misconception that you are past your prime at 31! I feel good and I’m playing good, so hopefully I can carry on for as long as possible,” De Bruyne said, reported the Metro.
“I have another three years on my contract here and that’s a long time. As long as I’m fit and feel happy I’ll play but it’s hard to decide now how long that will be. I can see myself still playing at 35, 36 but it has to be the right club, the right challenge.”
