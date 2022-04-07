Reports | Erik Ten Hag close to being appointed as Manchester United manager

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United are close to appointing their next manager with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag expected to take over the managerial reins at Old Trafford. The Dutch coach impressed the club hierarchy during his interview and details are close to being finalized.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager in November due to their inconsistent displays and terrible defensive record. The English giants appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the remainder of the season as they decided to conduct a thorough search before hiring their next permanent manager.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag are considered the frontrunners for taking the hot seat at the English club. It is understood that the Dutch coach engaged in an interview with United last month as they look to hire the ideal candidate for the role.

Rangnick has implemented a high-pressing style and made United a more cohesive team defensively although they have still struggled in both domestic and European competitions

Talks over compensation and how to handle a formal announcement had taken place after he impressed in his interview and United will now look to pull the trigger in bringing the Dutchman to Manchester.

Ten Hag would be the easier option to hire as Ajax expects him to leave and has been easy to negotiate with. PSG is reported to only part company with Pochettino on their terms and not that of another club. It is understood Ten Hag's compensation price is a lowly £1.7m compared to £15m for Pochettino.

The 52-year-old is yet to finalize the details of a deal but there is increasing hope he will become the next permanent manager once the details are agreed upon. United could make a formal announcement on their decision before the end of the season but are wary of being respectful of the other club.