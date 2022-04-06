We’ve got ten big games but I think that this is Everton’s reality now, claims Frank Lampard

It has placed the team just three points above the relegation zone but they do have two games in hand over those below them. One of those, however, is against Burnley on Wednesday and it has many fans worried but Lampard believes that he doesn’t need to hype the game up as his side already knows that it’s a big fixture. Not only that, the Everton boss added that their reality is the fact that they’ve got ten big games now and that everyone understands the situation they are in.