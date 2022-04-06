We’ve got ten big games but I think that this is Everton’s reality now, claims Frank Lampard
Today at 7:50 PM
Everton boss Frank Lampard believes that he doesn’t need to hype up the games for his squad as they already know that they’ve got ten big games ahead of them. He also added that to end their struggles on the road, his team needs to use the atmosphere as a boost and treat it like a home game.
After Everton’s sensational start to the season, few expected the Toffees to struggle but a quick turn of fate and it saw Rafael Benitez sacked with Frank Lampard replacing him. However, even that hasn’t gone to plan with the English manager losing seven out of his eleven games in charge. That includes three FA Cup games, which means that the Goodison Park side have won just two out of Lampard’s eight league games in charge.
It has placed the team just three points above the relegation zone but they do have two games in hand over those below them. One of those, however, is against Burnley on Wednesday and it has many fans worried but Lampard believes that he doesn’t need to hype the game up as his side already knows that it’s a big fixture. Not only that, the Everton boss added that their reality is the fact that they’ve got ten big games now and that everyone understands the situation they are in.
"I think we've got 10 of those, so understandably they can say that (when asked if the Burnley game is Everton’s biggest for ten years). No problem. I don't think building the game up is a problem, it's more of a reality. Us as a staff and as players have to have a bit of that in our mindset. There's nothing wrong with that, we understand the situation we are in, will approach it in the right way and understand the importance of it."
The bigger problem for Lampard and Everton is the fact that they face Sean Dyche’s side on the road which is a concern as the Toffees have the worst away record in the league. They’ve won just six points on the road and Lampard has failed to end that trend, losing all five of his away games. But the Englishman believes that his side simply needs to use the atmosphere as a boost and treat it like a home game.
"React to that as you would at Goodison, react to the hostile crowd as much as you would to the one that backs you. Sometimes that can be just as good a feeling. We will also have our travelling fans, supporting us with a huge passion and desire to see us get the right result. So that shouldn't be a problem,” he added.
