The team winning is more important than me scoring, asserts Sadio Mane

But Benfica roared back into the game just four minutes after the restart as Darwin Nunez scored his 20th goal in his last 20 games to pull one back for the Portuguese club. However, the Reds held on to their lead and Luiz Diaz, who once played for Benfica's arch-rivals Porto, confirmed the win with a late goal. It handed Liverpool a 3-1 win in the first leg and it should help them in the second leg as Mane urged his side to keep their focus on each game and admitted that Liverpool’s victory is more important than his goalscoring record.