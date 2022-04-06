Ronald Koeman to replace Louis van Gaal as Netherlands head coach post 2022 World Cup

In a statement, the Netherlands have confirmed that Ronald Koeman will take over from Louis van Gaal as their head coach after the 2022 World Cup. The former Barcelona boss has been out of a job since he was sacked by the club earlier this season, and signs a three year deal with the Dutch side.

With Ronald Koeman leaving the Netherlands in 2020 to take over as Barcelona’s head coach, it shocked the country especially since the Dutch manager was doing well with the team. But with the La Liga side looking for a new manager, they activated a clause in Koeman’s contract which saw him sign for them instead. However, less than eighteen months later and the 59-year-old was sacked by the club after a run of poor results with Xavi Hernandez replacing him.

But while Koeman has been out of a job since then, the Netherlands national team have confirmed that the former Barcelona and Everton boss will take over as the head coach after the 2022 World Cup. The statement confirmed the same and revealed that the 59-year-old will be in-charge until at least the 2026 World Cup, signing a three-year contract with the team. Not only that, the statement revealed that Louis van Gaal only intended to stay until the end of the 2022 World Cup, which is why the decision was made.

“After the upcoming World Cup, Ronald Koeman will take over from Louis van Gaal as national coach. His contract for this with the KNVB will run until the World Cup in 2026 and has now been signed by both parties,” reads the statement on the Netherlands’ official website.

“When Van Gaal was appointed, it was known that he will remain on until the World Cup, which will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. In order to be sure of a national coach with extensive experience at the highest level for the period thereafter, the KNVB took the initiative early on to enter into a discussion with Koeman”

Koeman also released a statement and revealed that he never left the Oranje on a bad note and was very happy there which is why he decided to make his return. Koeman also added that he believes that they can continue on the same path and is certain that they will find success again.

“I am looking forward to the new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago, I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction. My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me,” Koeman told the Onsoranje’s official website.