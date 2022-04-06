Reports | Ronald Araujo to sign three-year extension with Barcelona amidst interest from Europe
Today at 8:38 PM
According to Goal, Barcelona and defender Ronald Araujo have come to an agreement over a three-year extension which will extend the defender’s stay at the club until at least 2026. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou with several clubs keen on signing him.
With less than fifteen months left on his current contract, reports indicated that Ronald Araujo was unhappy with his situation at Barcelona and was looking to leave. So much so, that the defender’s unhappiness sparked interest from England, Italy and France with several clubs keen on a move. But the situation has reportedly changed over the last few weeks with Araujo getting more game-time.
So much so that Goal has reported that the two parties have finally come to an agreement over a new deal with the defender set to sign an extension. The report has indicated that Ronald Araujo will sign a three year extension to his current deal and it will keep him at the Camp Nou until at least 2026. Not only that, the 23-year-old will get a significant pay rise over his current contract and within Barcelona’s reach as well.
That was all but confirmed by Araujo’s agent/representative Edmundo Kabchi when he revealed that the defender does want to stay and that negotiations are going along. Not only that, Kabchi added that there will be an agreement within the next few days with just a few details missing.
"There are good intentions for both parties... We are on good terms, the two parties are getting closer. Hopefully in the next few hours or in the next few days we will already have a total agreement. There is no big difference, details are missing. The player's priority is to stay,” Kabchi said, reported Goal.
