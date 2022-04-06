Quite fair and factual to say I’m amongst best wingers in world, asserts Arnaut Danjuma

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma believes that it is factual to say that he is amongst the best wingers in world football at the moment although he added that he still has remove to improve. The 25-year-old also added that Unai Emery has helped him reach that level and has turned his game around.

After an incredible 2020/21 season in the Championship with Bournemouth, it saw the Cherries struggle to keep Arnaut Danjuma at the club. That became even harder after they lost the playoff clash to Brentford and eventually, the Cherries were forced to sell the forward. However, the move has worked out perfectly for Danjuma as he has thrived with Villarreal this term. It has seen the 25-year-old contribute to 17 goals in 28 league games for the club and has played a key role in their run into the Champions League quarter-final.

That has seen reports indicate that a few Premier League clubs and those from across Europe have begun scouting the forward over a potential move. Not only that, Danjuma believes that his performances this season place him amongst the best wingers in world football. However, the forward believes that he can still improve and has lots of room to develop even further especially given the number of mistakes he has made.

"If we look at what I’ve done this season it’s quite fair and factual to say I’m among the best wingers in the world. To be the best you need to aim for more, and there’s so much I still want to achieve. I’ve made mistakes so there’s so much for me to develop,” he told The Guardian when asked to assess his first season in Spain.

“I think I’m in a good place at the moment – 25, at Villarreal, playing in the Champions League. We’ve got a good team and La Liga is an amazing league. But I’m not done yet. It begins with believing in yourself.”

With the 25-year-old Arnaut Danjuma looking to leave Bournemouth last summer, the forward had plenty of suitors but ended up signing for Villarreal. However, that was no accident as the 25-year-old admitted that Unai Emery convinced him over the move and it has paid off so far. He also added that the manager and him are constantly communicating over ways to improve and become better.

“Unai was very clear when he explained how I could learn from him. With my mentality of trying to be the best every day I am very eager to make sure I get the most out of my career. I knew working under Unai would give me a boost because I could understand the game better. He is busy with me on a daily basis and I have a lot of conversations with him about how to better myself. He is a strategy mastermind,” he added.