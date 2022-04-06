Priyangka Devi strikes as Indian team beats Egypt in first friendly 1-0

In the first friendly encounter between the two sides, the Indian women's football team defeated Egypt 1-0 on Wednesday at the Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, Jordan. The sole goal of the night came from Priyangka Devi, who scored her first goal for the Blue Tigresses versus Egypt.

The first half started with the Indian team pushing hard to take the lead. In the 18th minute, captain Ashalata Devi attempted to take the lead with a long-range shot, but Anju Tamang, who had hung on to the ball, wasted the opportunity.

Manisha almost scored the first goal of the night a few minutes later, but the Egyptian custodian intercepted Dalima Chhibber's right-wing pass.

Before the opponent could get into the game, India took an early lead thanks to a quick strike by Priyangka Devi in the 32nd minute, which remained the game's lone goal. Dalima was able to send the ball to Priyangka thanks to Manisha's excellent left-wing cross, and the young midfielder ultimately struck the back of the net. The result at halftime was 1-0 in India's favor.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with India producing more opportunities. At the restart, head coach Thomas Dennerby made his first substitution, replacing striker Renu with Pyari Xaxa.

Pyari came close to scoring ten minutes after the restart when she got on the end of a cross from Manisha with a fantastic run, but the attempt was denied by the goalie.

Sandhiya took the position of Anju Tamang, and Soumya Guguloth and Ratanbala Devi took the place of Dangmei Grace and Priyangka Devi, respectively.

Engy Ahmed Sayed, the captain of Egypt's women's football team, tried her chance from close quarters just before the hour mark, but Sowmiya Narayanasamy stood tall to firmly deny her.

In the waning minutes of the game, Hayam Abdellatif had the final effort for Egypt, but it landed securely in Sowmiya's gloves. Dennerby made the last substitution in the waning minutes of regulation time, replacing Manisha with Mariyammal.

The play was soon over, and the Indian women's football team had won for the first time in Jordan.

On Friday, India will face Jordan, which is placed 63rd.