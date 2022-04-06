I am enjoying my football as we've done great things as a team, proclaims Christian Pulisic

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government last month and it has seen an air of uncertainty decend over Stamford Bridge but despite that the European champions have made sure that results haven’t suffered as they have secured six victories in seven matches. However, it also has placed Pulisic’s future up in the air as his current deal expires at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign and the financial uncertainty has led to questions being posed about the American’s future at the club.