I am enjoying my football as we've done great things as a team, proclaims Christian Pulisic
Today at 7:23 PM
Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is not worried over his future at the London club and insisted that he is happy at the club as they have done great things as a team on the pitch. The American attacker’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2024.
Christian Pulisic signed for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 for an estimated £58 million transfer fee and since then, the American has established himself as one of the trickiest wingers to defend against in the Premier League thanks to his mesmerizing dribbling and immense pace. The 23-year-old has made 105 appearances for the Blues while scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions but injuries have hurt his time.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government last month and it has seen an air of uncertainty decend over Stamford Bridge but despite that the European champions have made sure that results haven’t suffered as they have secured six victories in seven matches. However, it also has placed Pulisic’s future up in the air as his current deal expires at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign and the financial uncertainty has led to questions being posed about the American’s future at the club.
"Of course I still have years left on my contract. I'm feeling good, I'm happy here. We've been successful, we've done some great things as a team while I've been here. Currently, I am enjoying my football and I'm just going to finish the season out strong. That's not something exactly I'm worried about right now but I'm feeling good right now,” Pulisic told ESPN.
"I think the guys have done really well to deal with the pressure first of all. You could see with everything that's going on, the way the guys reacted and responded and continued to get result after result. The guys have done a great job and I don't think anything is going to change going into the business end of the season,” he added.
