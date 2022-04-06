Everton have to leave everything out on the pitch, claims Wayne Rooney
Today at 9:20 PM
Former Everton and Manchester United player Wayne Rooney has asserted that the Merseyside club should leave everything out on the pitch in their crucial Premier League game against Burnley. The Clarets host Everton in a high-stakes match that could decide the course of relegation on Wednesday.
Everton have undergone a tumultuous campaign so far as they are thrown into a relegation battle owing to their poor results and performances. Sacking Rafael Benitez and hiring former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has not overturned their fortunes as they look to make a strong end to the season by avoiding relegation.
The Toffees have lost six of their last eight Premier League matches under the English manager and now occupy a spot one place above the relegation zone. West Ham condemned Everton to another loss on Sunday although Lampard suggested that could navigate their way away from danger if they display similar performances.
Everton play relegation rivals Burnley on Wednesday in a game that could determine and decide the future of the Premier League for next season. Rooney has called on Everton to display their fighting mentality as they battle to climb out of a rut and ensure their survival at the end of the campaign.
"I got approached by Everton to do an interview for the manager's job - as I've said before - and I'm at Derby. I'm still learning and I felt it wasn't the right time. Frank has gone in there and it's a tough job where they've been all season. Since Frank has come in, he's tried to create a mentality in the players but the damage has already been done in the early part of the season,” Rooney told Sky Sports.
They've got a massive game on Wednesday away to Burnley and I feel it's a must win. The Burnley game is huge because they've got tough fixtures. They can get results against those teams but the Burnley one, for confidence, for belief and for the fans... it's a must-win game. They have to go in and leave everything out on the pitch,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.