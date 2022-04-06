Everton have to leave everything out on the pitch, claims Wayne Rooney

Everton have undergone a tumultuous campaign so far as they are thrown into a relegation battle owing to their poor results and performances. Sacking Rafael Benitez and hiring former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has not overturned their fortunes as they look to make a strong end to the season by avoiding relegation.

The Toffees have lost six of their last eight Premier League matches under the English manager and now occupy a spot one place above the relegation zone. West Ham condemned Everton to another loss on Sunday although Lampard suggested that could navigate their way away from danger if they display similar performances.

Everton play relegation rivals Burnley on Wednesday in a game that could determine and decide the future of the Premier League for next season. Rooney has called on Everton to display their fighting mentality as they battle to climb out of a rut and ensure their survival at the end of the campaign.

"I got approached by Everton to do an interview for the manager's job - as I've said before - and I'm at Derby. I'm still learning and I felt it wasn't the right time. Frank has gone in there and it's a tough job where they've been all season. Since Frank has come in, he's tried to create a mentality in the players but the damage has already been done in the early part of the season,” Rooney told Sky Sports.