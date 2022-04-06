Chris Kirchner’s offer to buy Derby County accepted by their administrators
Today at 8:32 PM
In a statement, Derby County’s administrators have confirmed that they have accepted Chris Kirchner’s offer to buy the Rams with the American now the preferred bidder. The American was the top choice but stepped out of the running to focus on Preston North End, only to change directions again.
With Derby County in administration for more than six months, it had many fans and critics alike worried at the fact that there would be no end to the proceedings. However, things have changed over the last few weeks with reports indicating that the administrators were close to finding a new owner for the club. But with nothing materializing as of yet, the rumours continue to float about the club being possibly liquidated.
However, things have finally taken a turn for the better as, via a statement, the administrators confirmed that Chris Kirchner’s offer to buy the club had been accepted. The American was interested in late 2021 but stepped away to focus his interest on Preston North End only to return after a deal broke down last week. But Sky Sports has reported that any change in ownership could still take some time as Kirchner has to deal with the debts and lengthy due diligence first.
“Following a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators of Derby County Football Club have accepted an offer from Chris Kirchner to acquire Derby County Football Club out of administration. This follows receipt of his recent bid for the club,” reads the statement.
“The bid is for the purchase of the football club only with the terms of the club's ongoing occupation of Pride Park stadium to be negotiated with external stakeholders. Mr Kirchner had initially expressed an interest in acquiring the club in late 2021, and the joint administrators have welcomed Mr Kirchner's renewed interest.
"Discussions have taken place with key stakeholders, and Mr Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for the club, with immediate effect. The joint administrators have entered into a period of exclusivity with Mr Kirchner and his advisers, during which further operational, commercial and contractual discussions will take place."
Chris Kirchner confirmed as Preferred Bidder for @dcfcofficial. Administrator Carl Jackson: “The naming of our preferred bidder represents a significant milestone in the administration, and we look forward to working with Mr Kirchner and his team to complete the sale of the Club”— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 6, 2022
