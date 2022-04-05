I want to make the best decision I can and its possible I could stay at PSG, admits Kylian Mbappe
Today at 3:08 PM
Kylian Mbappe has insisted that he will take his time to make a final decision on his future at Paris Saint-Germain and claimed that there is still the possibility that he will stay put at the French club. Mbappe has less than three months left on his current deal and could leave on a free transfer.
Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2017 for a fee of €145 million-plus €35 million in add-ons as he aimed to realize his dreams at the French capital. The Frenchman has gone on to establish himself as one of the best attackers in European football during his tenure at the French club. The World Cup winner has scored 160 goals and registered 81assists in 209 appearances for the French club.
Mbappe was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer as Real Madrid made multiple transfer bids to lure the attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old made his intentions known about desiring a move to Spain but ultimately stayed put with PSG for the current season. Mbappe’s current deal expires in the summer while talks over an extension have yet to progress with the French giants.
PSG has struggled this season as they crashed out of the Champions League although they secured a 5-1 victory over Lorient on Sunday. Mbappe who starred for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the victory admitted that he could decide to extend his stay at Paris when he ultimately makes a decision over his future.
"If I had made my decision, I would have said so. I don't have to answer to anyone. If I had made the decision, I would have taken responsibility. The good and the bad things, I have always assumed them by the way. I don't have to hide, I didn't kill anyone. I just want to make the best decision I can,” Mbappe told Amazon Prime.
"I'm still thinking about it. Because there are new elements, new parameters. I want to make the right choice. I know that for people, it takes a little while. Yes of course staying at PSG is possible,” he added.
