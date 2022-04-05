Gonzalo Higuain told me that he is retiring at end of the year, reveals Jorge Higuain
Today at 7:46 PM
Gonzalo Higuain’s father Jorge Higuain has confirmed that his son plans on retiring at the end of the MLS season once his contract with Inter Miami expires in December. The 34-year-old is in his third season at Miami and has been linked with a move to Argentina to see out the rest of his career.
Despite signing for Juventus in 2016, Gonzalo Higuain failed to establish himself as their main striker with consistency evading him. Loan moves to both Chelsea and AC Milan, in the 2018/19 season, didn’t help the forward’s case and it saw him eventually leave the Old Lady in 2020 on a free-transfer, signing for MLS side Inter Miami. However, things with the MLS outfit also haven’t gone according to plan although Higuain has scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for the club.
Yet with the Argentine in the final year of his current contract with Miami, reports have indicated that Higuain has plans of going back to Argentina to see out the remainder of his contract. But that has been refuted by Jorge Higuain, who revealed that the 34-year-old forward will retire once his contract expires in December. Higuain’s father further added that he would love to see his son continue playing and that it would be an insult if he does stop.
"He is not going back to Argentina. He told me that he is retiring at the end of the year. He is ending this year and is retiring from football. I would love for him to continue to be linked to football after playing. He is a boy who knows a lot, who has played in several places, he has everything to succeed. For me it would be an insult if he does not continue in football,” Higuain told TNT Sports.
