Advised Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool but his direction is to renew, proclaims Ashraf Sobhi

While Mohamed Salah hasn’t stopped scoring goals at will this season, it has seen the focus shift to not just Salah but to the Egyptian, Liverpool and his contract situation. The 29-year-old will enter the final year of his current deal at the end of the 2021/22 season and has been linked with a move to Spain and France in the recent past. However, reports have also indicated that Liverpool and the forward are in negotiations over a new contract with a lucrative four year deal on the table.