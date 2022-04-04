We know that Marcus Rashford can do better but he needs to take the step himself, asserts Ralf Rangnick
Today at 8:15 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Marcus Rashford is enduring a woeful run of form at the moment although insisted that the Englishman has to work towards turning it around himself. The United winger made a comeback from a major injury and has suffered a dip in form.
Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United at the age of seven and rose through the ranks of the academy as he made his breakthrough with the senior team in 2016 under Louis Van Gaal. The Englishman has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League and has cemented his spot in the United starting lineup.
The 24-year-old has made 298 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 93 goals and registering 58 assists across all competitions. The United star had undergone surgery in the summer for his shoulder and back issues but has not looked his best after coming back from injury.
Rashford scored 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions last season but has failed to build on it as he has only scored five goals this season. He has also only started just 10 of the league matches in which he has featured this season.
Rangnick has asserted that the English winger knows he is not performing up to standards and called on Rashford to pull himself out of his rut.
“Marcus, it’s no secret that he is not having his best time right now, it has to do with rhythm and confidence as well, yeah, again it’s our job to help him to get this confidence back. In the end he has to do it himself but the only thing we can do is speak to him and tell him what we expect from him and what he should do,” Rangnick told GOAL.
"The rest has to be done by himself. There are quite a few examples this season of players, showing that it is possible to develop within a couple of weeks a level of confidence where you can be a different player again,” he added.
