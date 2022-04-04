If we carry our performance from yesterday things will go in our favour, proclaims Frank Lampard

Everton has undergone a tumultuous campaign this season with results and performances falling short of expectations. Rafael Benitez paid the price for his shortcomings as he was relieved of his managerial duties in January 2022 after the Premier League outfit suffered 9 losses in the Spanish coach’s last 13 games in charge of the club.

Frank Lampard was appointed as the new Everton boss as the club looked to overturn their fortunes until the conclusion of the current campaign. It hasn’t gone according to plan for the Merseyside club as they have lost six of their first eight Premier League games under the Englishman.

The Toffees hold the worst away record in the eague and are one place above the relegation zone. The Merseyside produced a spirited display but was unable to prevent Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Creswell from scoring as West Ham secured a 2-1 victory. Lampard revealed that Everton can avoid relegation if they display the same type of performance they displayed at the London Stadium.

"The performance was good and we deserved more from the game. A lot of things went against us today, which is how it has been going for us. But there were a lot of positives against a good team. We certainly deserved a point against a good team. We showed character, discipline and created chances which isn't easy against West Ham. If we carry on in that vein, things will go in our favour,” Lampard told Sky Sports.