Reports | Mohamed Salah and Liverpool in negotiations over new three year contract
Yesterday at 6:37 PM
According to Ekrem Konur, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are in talks over a new three year contract with the Reds reportedly offering him £350,000 per week. The Egyptian currently has less than eighteen months on his contract and has been linked with a move away to Spain and France.
With Mohamed Salah thriving this season, the focus moved from Liverpool and Salah’s performance to the Egyptian’s future and his current contract situation. Reports have indicated that the forward would be overly keen on signing a new contract with the Reds but his asking wages has been beyond what the club were open to offering. But despite that, negotiations are reportedly ongoing between the two parties with them trying to get an agreement.
However, Salah does have less than eighteen months left on his current contract which has raised the stakes although reports have indicated that some of Europe’s biggest clubs are keeping an eye on the situation although transfer expert Ekrem Konur has reported that Salah does want to stay at Liverpool. Not only that, the reporter has revealed that the Egyptian and the Reds are in talks over a three year contract with him set to earn around £350,000 per week.
But no agreement has materialized yet although Konur has reported that both parties believe that a deal is on the horizion despite the interest shown in the 29-year-old. Salah has attracted attention from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and a few others although nothing has happened yet as the forward has pushed discussions over his future until the end of the season.
🔝 Salah wants to continue his career at Liverpool.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 3, 2022
🤝 🇪🇬Mohamed Salah is continuing negotiations to sign a new 3-year contract with Liverpool. #LFC https://t.co/YOSAjaoCEy pic.twitter.com/p58mm0Av3g
