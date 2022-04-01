We've won 11 trophies in four years while Manchester United have won nothing, reveals Aymeric Laporte
Today at 2:44 PM
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has aimed a dig at rivals Manchester United over their silverware drought by asserting that United are envious of the trophy haul that City has garnered in the past four years. United haven’t won a major trophy since their Europa League triumph in 2017.
Aymeric Laporte signed for Manchester City in January 2018 as the English club paid his reported release clause of £57 million to acquire the defender. The Spain international established himself as a key part of manager Pep Guardiola’s plans during his time at the club so far.
Laporte has made 142 appearances for the Citizens while scoring 11 goals and registering three assists across all competitions. The 27-year-old has helped the English club claim three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three EFL Cups during his time at the club.
While City have established itself as a Premier League giant over the last decade their arch rivals have struggled to replicate their long history of success since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.
United’s last major silverware came under Jose Mourinho’s spell at the club as they secured the Europa League in 2017. Laporte reminded supporters of United that his side has 10 trophies since United’s last piece of silverware.
“It's something you notice a lot. They don't think it's normal that we always win [something]. Because if I'm not mistaken, we have won 11 trophies in four years and that can annoy some people, like our neighbours who haven't won anything. It is actually 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles, while United have won nothing since the Europa League in May 2017,” Laporte told the Daily Mail.
“They [Man Utd] have a lot of supporters and they have a lot of people behind them. We are in the same city. They've spent a lot of money too. That can upset some people. Everyone defends their own interests; I trust in City and I hope we win a lot of trophies this year,” he added.
