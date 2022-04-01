We've been consistent and are one of the teams that could win the World Cup, proclaims Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate was put in temporary chage of the senior England team in 2016 when Sam Allardyce resigned after one game due to the 2016 English football scandal. The English manager led his side to impressive displays under his short spell which led to the decision of appointing him on a permanent basis.

Southgate did an admirable job with the Three Lions in his first major tournament in charge of the national team as they reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing to Croatia. The Englishman was lauded by the media and players alike for bringing more balance and harmony to the side after a period of disarray in recent decades.

England managed to come very close to claiming national glory but was unable to go the full way as they lost to Italy at Wembley in the finals of the Euro 2020. Southgate believes that his side has exhibited a consistent trajectory over the past years which makes them a favourite for the World Cup this year.

"We have said to the team this week, 'if we can get to a semi-final, we can get to a final, and we did. If we can get to a final, we can win'. That's clear. To do that is incredibly difficult and we'll have to be as close to perfect as can be. That's the challenge for us, not just when we get to Qatar, because we've got to be in the right condition, even before that. That's what we've got to work towards every day we're together,” the England manager told Sky Sports.