Bruno Fernandes signs new contract with Manchester United until 2026
Today at 6:38 PM
Manchester United have confirmed that Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with the English giants that will see him rewarded with improved terms and a contract that runs until 2026, with the option for a further year. The Portuguese midfielder joined United in the winter transfer window of 2020.
Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP for an initial fee of around €55 million. The Portuguese international was one of the best midfielders in Portugal throughout his spell at Sporting and has made a substantial impact since joining the English giants.
The 27-year-old has made 117 appearances for the Red Devils so far while scoring 49 goals and 39 assists across all competitions. Talks surrounding a new deal for Fernandes had stalled around the new year but the English giants have moved swiftly to tie down their star midfielder to a new contract with improved terms.
It is understood that the new deal will see his pay increase exponentially as the talismanic midfielder becomes one of the club’s highest earners. The new contract expires in 2026 with an additional year to be added on if agreed upon by both parties.
"From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day. That dream is now a reality and an honour. Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club,” Fernandes told the club’s media channels.
"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success they deserve. We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team,” he added.
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ 🔴🇵🇹@B_Fernandes8 has penned a new deal at Old Trafford! ✍️#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.