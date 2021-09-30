Reports | Erling Haaland likely to join Real Madrid
Today at 5:47 PM
Real Madrid is likely to be the most attractive destination for Erling Haaland, as his agent Mino Raiola already has a deal in place with Madrid according to ESPN. The Norwegian is likely to depart Borussia Dortmund next summer with several European clubs looking to secure the 21-year-old’s signing.
Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg following a set of eye-catching displays including a hattrick on his Champions League debut that captured the attention of a host of European clubs. The German outfit were quick to seal the Norwegian's signature for a reported fee of €20 million. The 21-year-old has kept up his remarkable scoring rate at the Signal Iduna Park as he has scored 68 goals and provided 19 assists in 67 appearances across all competitions. The Norwegian international was instrumental for Dortmund as they achieved DFB-Pokal glory last season as he scored two goals in the final against RB Leipzig.
The Dortmund star's prolificacy has attracted the attention of several top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, etc. Interest from the top European sides stems from an alleged release clause that is set to activate for the Norwegian next summer. According to ESPN, Haaland will likely join Real Madrid after a verbal agreement was struck between the player's agent Mino Raiola and the Spanish giants for a move in 2022. The player also prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu among the various options present to the player at the end of the season.
It is understood that if Real Madrid prioritize a move for Kylian Mbappe as is reported then PSG will do everything in their power to convince the Norwegian of signing for the Ligue 1 side instead next summer. Madrid and PSG are understood to be the frontrunners for the 21-year-old’s signing which looks increasingly likely to happen at the end of the season.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Erling Braut Haland
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Paris Saint Germain Fc
- Manchester United
- Manchester United
- Juventus Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.