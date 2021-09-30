Reports | Erling Haaland likely to join Real Madrid

The Dortmund star's prolificacy has attracted the attention of several top European clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, etc. Interest from the top European sides stems from an alleged release clause that is set to activate for the Norwegian next summer. According to ESPN, Haaland will likely join Real Madrid after a verbal agreement was struck between the player's agent Mino Raiola and the Spanish giants for a move in 2022. The player also prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu among the various options present to the player at the end of the season.