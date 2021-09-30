Never had problem with coach, false rumours created by media, proclaims Federico Chiesa

The Italian attacker also proved to be instrumental in his nation’s capture of the Euro 2020 the past summer as he played in all seven matches for the Azzurri while scoring two very important goals. Chiesa's exploits for club and country have propelled rumours of an imminent move to England as Liverpool and Chelsea are strongly interested in the Juventus star. Reports from the Italian media also stated how the Juventus forward doesn’t enjoy a good working relationship with current coach Allegri but the Italian winger came out and put an end to all rumours after their victory over Chelsea in the Champions League.