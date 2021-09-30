Never had problem with coach, false rumours created by media, proclaims Federico Chiesa
Today at 7:24 PM
Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa has rubbished the rumours which link him to an exit from the Allianz Stadium, as talks continue over a big-money switch to Liverpool at the end of the season. Chiesa also claimed that he has a good working relationship with current coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Federico Chiesa joined Juventus in October 2020 on an initial two-year loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent for a reported fee of €40 million-plus €10 million in variables. The 23-year-old has seamlessly adapted to life at Turin as he has made 49 appearances for the Bianconeri while scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions. The Italian international has helped the club secure a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana during his stint with the club. The Juventus star has already proved his mettle in big matches, as he scored the winner in the 2021 Coppa Italia Final when Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1.
The Italian attacker also proved to be instrumental in his nation’s capture of the Euro 2020 the past summer as he played in all seven matches for the Azzurri while scoring two very important goals. Chiesa's exploits for club and country have propelled rumours of an imminent move to England as Liverpool and Chelsea are strongly interested in the Juventus star. Reports from the Italian media also stated how the Juventus forward doesn’t enjoy a good working relationship with current coach Allegri but the Italian winger came out and put an end to all rumours after their victory over Chelsea in the Champions League.
“I’ve never had a problem with the coach, this was just created by the media. I do whatever he asks, there’s no issue here. I know you lot like it when Juve start the season badly, so you can start with pointless gossip, but we are all behind the coach and want to bring Juve back to the years of dominating the Scudetto race.” Chiesa told Amazon Prime Italia.
