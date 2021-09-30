I don't think Chelsea have figured out how to use Romelu Lukaku, reveals Antonio Conte

Romelu Lukaku sealed a return to the club which he joined back in 2011 after establishing himself as one of the hottest prospects in European football at Anderlecht. The Belgian striker failed to break into the first team of the London club and was subsequently loaned to West Brom and Everton , before eventually making a permanent switch to Goodison Park in 2014.

The 28-year-old then joined Manchester United in a big-money deal in 2017 but his influence waned over the two-year tenure at Old Trafford and he joined Inter for €80 million. Being coached by Antonio Conte, Lukaku stepped up his game as he scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 appearances across all competitions. The Belgian international was instrumental for the Italian club as they secured Serie A glory last campaign.

Lukaku hit the ground running on his return to Stamford Bridge as he scored against Arsenal on his debut and went on to further his tally three more times in all competitions but has since gone on a slump as he has failed to find the target in his last four games. His former coach Conte has provided some insight on why Lukaku is not performing to his usual high standards.

“I think he can still do better, above all with his technique. He is already at a very high level, but a player must keep improving until the day he retires. During the game, there are moments when Lukaku needs to be turned on, but other than that he is one of the toughest forwards to play against because he can do damage in any area of the pitch. If you have a centre-forward like that, you need to use him and I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet,” Conte told Sky Italia.