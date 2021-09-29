Wouldn’t call this summer complicated but I’m concentrated on team, reveals Jules Kounde
Today at 8:57 PM
In light of his summer transfer saga, Jules Kounde has admitted that while he wouldn’t call the saga a complicated one, he is now concentrated on Sevilla and doing well for them. The French defender was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer for a fee worth around €50 million.
When he first signed from Bordeaux, few expected Jules Kounde to do well for Sevilla. Two years later, the French defender has become one of the best in his position. Barely 23-years old, Kounde has become arguably one of the most consistent players in world football, making just over 90 appearances for the club. Not only that, the Frenchman has played a key role in the La Liga club winning the Europa League title in the 2019/20 season.
However, in light of that, Kounde had some of Europe’s best sides keen on a move with Chelsea reportedly making a €50 million bid for him. But with Sevilla holding out for around €80 million, it saw no move take place and Kounde has admitted that the summer was a “troubled” one. However, the 23-year-old also added that he is now fully concentrated on the club and wants to improve on his performances.
"We all know that the summer was troubled. I wouldn't call it complicated. But it's in the past now. I am concentrated on the team. The most important showing is the one on the pitch. The team needs me and and I also need the team to give my very best which is what I try to do. Up until this point, I'm happy with the team's results and my own personal performances, even if I can improve a little bit still and do better than last season," Kounde said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.