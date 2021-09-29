Wouldn’t call this summer complicated but I’m concentrated on team, reveals Jules Kounde

"We all know that the summer was troubled. I wouldn't call it complicated. But it's in the past now. I am concentrated on the team. The most important showing is the one on the pitch. The team needs me and and I also need the team to give my very best which is what I try to do. Up until this point, I'm happy with the team's results and my own personal performances, even if I can improve a little bit still and do better than last season," Kounde said, reported ESPN.