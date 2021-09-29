Was on brink of joining Manchester City but Juventus decided not to sell, admits Leonardo Bonucci

"I had this dream of being coached by Pep. The closest we came was in 2016. I was on the brink of joining City. We were down to the very last details then Juventus decided not to sell. We decided to stay together. Then, when I went to AC Milan, I could have gone to City but several things had to fall into place for it to happen. I’d also given my word to Milan. Last year, I spoke to Pep again,” Bonucci told The Athletic.