 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Premier League believe Newcastle United’s Anti-Competition case unnecessary and should be thrown out

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Newcastle United

    NUFCM

    Premier League believe Newcastle United’s Anti-Competition case unnecessary and should be thrown out

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:09 PM

    Adam Lewis QC, who represents the Premier League, has revealed that Newcastle United’s Anti-Competition case is unnecessary and should be thrown out. The Magpies’ owner Mike Ashley is currently fighting the league in court for damages owed after the failed takeover attempt last year.

    When the consortium of Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, it had many Newcastle United fans overjoyed at the prospect of the takeover. However, with the Premier League refusing to budge on their owners and director test, it saw the consortium walk away but Staveley has since stated that they’re waiting on the Anti-Competition case to be heard.

    The ongoing takeover saga continues this week once again with a decision set to be made by a judge as to whether the case goes forward or not. However, Adam Lewis QC, the Premier League’s representative, has argued that the Magpies’ Anti-Competition case is unnecessary and thus should be thrown out. He, according to Sky Sports, went on to say that it makes the same points as the club’s Competition Appeal Tribunal.

    The move is, reportedly, said to be a part of a two way legal strategy from owner Mike Ashley who is also claiming that the league owes him damages in lieu of losses for unjustly blocking the takeover. Lewis further went onto say that the Anti-Competition claim is Ashley’s way of trying to force a decision before the given January 3rd date and that the Magpies’ owner did not suffer any losses or damages.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down