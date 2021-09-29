Premier League believe Newcastle United’s Anti-Competition case unnecessary and should be thrown out
Today at 7:09 PM
Adam Lewis QC, who represents the Premier League, has revealed that Newcastle United’s Anti-Competition case is unnecessary and should be thrown out. The Magpies’ owner Mike Ashley is currently fighting the league in court for damages owed after the failed takeover attempt last year.
When the consortium of Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, it had many Newcastle United fans overjoyed at the prospect of the takeover. However, with the Premier League refusing to budge on their owners and director test, it saw the consortium walk away but Staveley has since stated that they’re waiting on the Anti-Competition case to be heard.
The ongoing takeover saga continues this week once again with a decision set to be made by a judge as to whether the case goes forward or not. However, Adam Lewis QC, the Premier League’s representative, has argued that the Magpies’ Anti-Competition case is unnecessary and thus should be thrown out. He, according to Sky Sports, went on to say that it makes the same points as the club’s Competition Appeal Tribunal.
The move is, reportedly, said to be a part of a two way legal strategy from owner Mike Ashley who is also claiming that the league owes him damages in lieu of losses for unjustly blocking the takeover. Lewis further went onto say that the Anti-Competition claim is Ashley’s way of trying to force a decision before the given January 3rd date and that the Magpies’ owner did not suffer any losses or damages.
PL QC says arbitration will start on Jan 3 and 'run for little over a week'. Adds arbitral tribunal intended to reach 'quick operative decision' last July in time for 'transfers to be secured in summer' and nothing to suggest they won't want to reach 'rapid' conclusion in Jan— Ciaran Kelly (@CiaranKelly__) September 29, 2021
