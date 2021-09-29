Me being dropped had nothing to do with my performance, states Bernd Leno

The German goalkeeper started the first three league games between the sticks for the English side, but was unable to prevent any of the nine goals they conceded. New signing Aaron Ramsdale was then given his chance in their league game against Norwich and impressed in their victory, as they recorded their first clean sheet of the league campaign. The former Sheffield United man shone in consecutive league games, as Arsenal secured victory against Burnley and Tottenham following the Norwich match. Leno has admitted that he is frustrated with Arteta's decision to drop him from the starting XI and is now considering his future at the London club.