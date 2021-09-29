Me being dropped had nothing to do with my performance, states Bernd Leno
Today at 9:02 PM
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has admitted that he could seek a move away from the Emirates Stadium in January, after he lost his starting spot to new arrival Aaron Ramsdale. The German claimed that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta hasn't explained his decision to bench the goalkeeper.
Bernd Leno joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £22.5 million on a five-year contract. Leno quickly went on to establish himsef as Arsenal's undisputed No 1, as he went on to make 121 appearances for the Gunners while keeping 35 clean sheets across all competitions. The London side struggled in the opening weeks of the new campaign, as they lost their first three league games without scoring a single goal, while conceding nine goals during their slump.
The German goalkeeper started the first three league games between the sticks for the English side, but was unable to prevent any of the nine goals they conceded. New signing Aaron Ramsdale was then given his chance in their league game against Norwich and impressed in their victory, as they recorded their first clean sheet of the league campaign. The former Sheffield United man shone in consecutive league games, as Arsenal secured victory against Burnley and Tottenham following the Norwich match. Leno has admitted that he is frustrated with Arteta's decision to drop him from the starting XI and is now considering his future at the London club.
“There was no clear reason why I was out, but it had nothing to do with my performance. He [Mikel Arteta] is the trainer, he decides. Of course, it’s difficult for me. London is very nice; Milan is not bad either and closer to my home Stuttgart. I’m not seriously thinking about that yet. I feel comfortable at Arsenal and in London,” Leno told Sport Bild.
“Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think about things: what option do I have, how can I continue? I’m concentrating on my work in training; I can’t commit to anything else at the moment,” he added.
