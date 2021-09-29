Granit Xhaka to miss three months of action after injury v Tottenham, confirms Arsenal

While Arsenal stormed to a 3-1 win over Tottenham, the bigger concern was for the fact that Granit Xhaka would have to be replaced following an accidental collision with Lucas Moura. The incident, that took place while Spurs scored their lone goal, had more than a few fans worried for the midfielder with him limping off the field. Not only that, Mikel Arteta admitted that there was a concern as things “ddn’t look positive” for Xhaka.