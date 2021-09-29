Granit Xhaka to miss three months of action after injury v Tottenham, confirms Arsenal
Today at 6:38 PM
With many fearing the worst, Arsenal have confirmed, via a statement, that Granit Xhaka will miss at least three months of action after suffering a significant injury to his medial knee ligament. The midfielder starred in the derby win over Tottenham, but had to be replaced towards the end.
While Arsenal stormed to a 3-1 win over Tottenham, the bigger concern was for the fact that Granit Xhaka would have to be replaced following an accidental collision with Lucas Moura. The incident, that took place while Spurs scored their lone goal, had more than a few fans worried for the midfielder with him limping off the field. Not only that, Mikel Arteta admitted that there was a concern as things “ddn’t look positive” for Xhaka.
However, in light of rumours and reports indicating an ACL tear, the club have now confirmed that Xhaka has suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament in his right knee. The Gunners also revealed that while the Swiss international doesn’t require surgery, he will miss at least three months of action and is set to undergo a "recovery and rehabilitation programme" immediately.
“Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery.
“Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months. Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Granit to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.
🗞 Our latest team news update on Granit Xhaka is here 👇— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 29, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.