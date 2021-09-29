Best players have to be in Madrid and Kylian Mbappe is one of them, proclaims Toni Kroos
Today at 6:32 PM
Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has revealed that he would welcome the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu and stated that the best players in the world should play at the Spanish club. The Los Blancos made multiple unsuccessful attempts to bring the Frenchman to Spain in the summer.
Kylian Mbappe has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest players in European football since he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco. The World Cup winner has made over 181 appearances for the French club, scoring 136 goals and providing 66 assists, but has also been a key part of the squad. The Frenchman was instrumental in helping them secure three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France, and two Coupe de la Ligue so far during his stint with PSG.
However, with Mbappe playing at his best, the French international has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid and was subject to multiple unsuccessful bids from the Spanish giants last summer. Speculation continues to mount over the PSG forward's future as he has less than nine remaining on his current deal and hasn't signed a new one. But in light of that, Toni Kroos has admitted that he would welcome Mbappe's arrival and revealed how players of the Frenchman's calibre will always be welcome there.
"In the summer I already said that I would like a player like him to come, but if he doesn't we have a good team. Let's see what happens in the future, it is difficult for me to say because I am not the one who decides. His quality has not changed, he is a good player and what we know is that Madrid wanted to sign him but in the end, they didn't succeed,” Kroos told Goal.
"Everything continues, also without Mbappe here. I think we are doing well and for the future my opinion has not changed: the best players have to be at Madrid and he is sure to be one of them."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.