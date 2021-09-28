UEFA confirm they will be making formal appeal to higher court in Super League case
Following UEFA’s confirmation that they have halted disciplinary proceedings, European football’s governing body has released a statement that has revealed they are set to make an appeal against the decision. This comes after a court in Madrid asked UEFA to suspend its disciplinary proceedings.
While many believed that the Super League saga was over and done with, the stubbornness of the three remaining clubs has seen the issue continue. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid continue to hold their ground with a court war between the trio and UEFA ongoing. However, the Super League sides won a battle after UEFA suspended its disciplinary proceedings on Monday, in accordance with court in Madrid.
But European football’s governing body are not done yet as they released another statement today, which revealed that UEFA are set to file an appeal against the decision and believe that it will be overturned. Not only that, UEFA have asked the judge in question to “immediately stand aside” as they believe that there are “significant irregularities in these proceedings” and that they don't "recognise the jurisdiction of the Court in Madrid".
“UEFA has always acted in good faith throughout the proceedings pending before a Court in Madrid. Accordingly - and notwithstanding that UEFA does not recognise the jurisdiction of the Court in Madrid and firmly believes that it has always acted in full compliance with the pending proceedings - UEFA has today made formal submissions to the Court in Madrid evidencing its ongoing compliance with the orders,” reads the statement on UEFA’s website.
“In addition, UEFA has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings. In line with Spanish law - and in the fundamental interests of justice - UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion.
“Further, UEFA shall also be making a formal appeal to a higher court, the Provincial Court of Madrid (Court of Appeal). UEFA will continue to take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with national and EU law, in order to defend its interests and - most importantly - those of its members and all football stakeholders,” it added.
