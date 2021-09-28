So proud of what Raul Jimenez has done and how he got through it, proclaims Conor Coady

In light of Raul Jimenez’s goal over the weekend, Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady has revealed how proud he is of the Mexican for everything he has gone through to get there. The 30-year-old scored his first goal in over a year, after suffering a life-threatening injury last season.

Following the clash of heads with David Luiz against Arsenal, many expected Raul Jimenez to get up and continue playing but things didn’t go according to plan. Instead, the Mexican forward suffered a life-threatening head injury that saw him miss the remainder of the 2021/22 season with him going through an extensive rehab program. However, the 30-year-old made his comeback at the start of this season but the wait for a goal was on with many backing Jimenez to find the net sooner rather than later.

Five games later, the 30-year-old finally ended his 366 day goal drought against Southampton and it has seen an outpour of emotion with many overjoyed at the forward’s achievement. None more so than Conor Coady as he admitted that he’s very very proud of what Jimenez has done to get back to full fitness and break his drought. The Wolves captain also added that the forward’s injury hit everyone hard and it’s “absolutely incredible” to see him scoring again because he has worked hard to get there.

“I’m just so, so proud of what he’s gone through, what he’s done, how he’s got through it, the character he’s shown, the bravery, the courage, and his goal was the same old Raul. It’s something we became accustomed to before he got injured,” Coady told Wolves’ official website.

“The injury hit everybody hard, so to see him score again is absolutely incredible and he really deserves it. He works so, so hard in training every week, he’s been working on his finishing since he’s been back, and what a goal it was.”

There were, however, questions asked as to whether Raul Jimenez would ever get back to the form and ability he showcased before the injury. Many fans and critics alike even questioned if the 30-year-old would offer the club the same threat but Coady added that the players had no questions as they believed he would be back to his best. He also confessed that Wolves are lucky to have someone with Jimenez’s mentality as it picks everyone up.

“There was no question marks from our behalf. We believe in him no matter what, he’s one of the best strikers in the world in our eyes, we’re so lucky to have him at this football club. We saw how he went about it, a tap in, anything he would have got would have been massive for us, but to score a goal like that shows his quality.

“I’ve never once looked at him and thought he wasn’t the same Raul. He goes into training every day and gives 100 per cent and gives the best of himself every day, like everybody does in our dressing room. He’s an absolute pleasure to work with and we’re lucky to have him," the Wolves captain added.