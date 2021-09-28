N’Golo Kante to miss Champions League clash against Juventus after positive COVID-19 test
Today at 7:46 PM
Chelsea have confirmed that N’Golo Kante has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will miss a few games as he has to self-isolate in accordance with government protocols. The French midfielder had only just made a comeback from a groin injury but now faces a ten day isolation period.
While N’Golo Kante made his comeback from injury a few games ago, it had many Chelsea fans excited at the prospect of seeing the Frenchman play regularly this season. The midfielder has struggled for regular minutes this season with injuries and an extended break post the Euro 2020, playing a part. However, with him back following a groin injury, things were looking up but Goal had reported that Kante would miss at least the next three games with the midfielder ill.
Not only that, reports indicated that the Frenchman had tested positive for COVID-19 and Thomas Tuchel has now confirmed the same in his pre-match interview for the Champions League clash against Juventus. That means that Kante will have to spend ten days in self-isolation, missing the game against the Turin side and Southampton with reports indicating that he could miss a chunk of the international break as well.
“N’Golo unfortunately tested positive and he needs to quarantine and follow the government protocols. He was not in training today,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s website.
With a 10 day isolation period, it puts N'Golo Kante out of the next two games.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 28, 2021
It also makes him a major doubt for France's Nations League semi-final match with Belgium. #CFC
