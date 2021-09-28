N’Golo Kante to miss Champions League clash against Juventus after positive COVID-19 test

While N’Golo Kante made his comeback from injury a few games ago, it had many Chelsea fans excited at the prospect of seeing the Frenchman play regularly this season. The midfielder has struggled for regular minutes this season with injuries and an extended break post the Euro 2020, playing a part. However, with him back following a groin injury, things were looking up but Goal had reported that Kante would miss at least the next three games with the midfielder ill.