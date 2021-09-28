I-League | Hyderya Sports FC disqualified by AIFF for producing false bank guarantee

The AIFF (All India Football Federation) have disqualified Kashmiri side Hyderya Sports FC from the I-League qualifiers for producing bank guarantee which was not genuine. They had made the cut for the qualifiers after J&K Bank was not able to qualify for being an institutional team.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir already has representation in the I-League, with Real Kashmir in the fray for the past few seasons and it also enjoys a decent fan following as well. However, there are other football clubs from the region trying to make their way into the Indian football structure.

One of the top private football clubs in the northern state, Hyderya Sports FC was all set to participate in the I-League qualifiers, but have now been disqualified by the AIFF for producing a bank guarantee which was not genuine.

“AIFF would like to inform all the stakeholders of Hero I League Qualifiers 2021 (the “League”) that upon receiving several complaints regarding the genuineness of a bank guarantee submitted by Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC, the AIFF initiated an enquiry into the matter,” read an official statement from the AIFF.

Hyderya Sports FC made the cut for the qualifiers after J&K Bank was not able to qualify as they are an institutional team, not a professional one. The bank guarantee was one of the mandatory requirements to be eligible to participate in the league, which had to submit at a particular time, but the timeline now stands elapsed.

“The inquiry revealed that the bank guarantee so received was not genuine and that the bank guarantee was never officially issued by the bank named therein. The bank guarantee was one of the mandatory requirements to be eligible to participate in the League, which was to be submitted within a specified timeline,” added the statement.

“The said timeline now stands elapsed and the mandatory requirement has not been fulfilled by the said club. In light of the same Hyderya’s participation in the League stands withdrawn with immediate effect.”