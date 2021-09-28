Durand Cup 2021 | FC Goa and Bengaluru FC face off in the second semi-final

Today at 8:13 PM
After a well-fought victory by Mohammedan Sporting to reach the final, it will be an all ISL clash as FC Goa and Bengaluru FC face each other in the second semis. The game is scheduled for 6:00pm start and will be streamed on addatimes. It will also be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
FC Goa is one of the strongest contenders of the Durand title and is in red hot form, having won all their matches so far. All eyes will be on their star players Devendra Murgaokar and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil who have been exceptionally good throughout the tournament and scored four goals each. Bengaluru FC will be no pushovers either. A young BFC side minus some of their biggest names has played an attractive brand of football and it will be a tight contest. BFC coming back from behind twice in their last two matches shows a great strength of character. Performances of players like Leon Augustine and Namgyal Bhutia will be closely watched.
Both FC Goa and Bengaluru FC qualified for the quarter-finals as leaders of their respective groups. While Bengaluru FC had overcome a gritty Army Green on road to the semis, FC Goa had an easy 5-1 win over Delhi FC in their quarter-final encounter.
Speaking about their approach in the upcoming game, squad Coach of Bengaluru FC, Naushad Moosa said, “There should not be much difference in the approach from the way we have been playing all these games. We just want to stay positive and give our hundred percent. The only thing is that we have to be careful about the way we have been conceding goals. With Goa, we have to be careful. A team like Goa, it won’t be easy to get back once you concede a goal. So we have to be careful about not conceding early goals. Also, it’s very important to play the way we want to play, play good football and not worry about the result. Just believe in ourselves and play good football.”
Ahead of the match, FC Goa Coach, Juan Ferrando Fenoll said, “For us, our focus is to continue to improve like a team, improve in tactical details, position of attack and also in press. This is most important, this is our target and my focus tomorrow. Of course, it is a semi-final, we are here working in precision and to check the development team players and also to prepare all the team.”
