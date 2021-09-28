Durand Cup 2021 | FC Goa and Bengaluru FC face off in the second semi-final

Speaking about their approach in the upcoming game, squad Coach of Bengaluru FC, Naushad Moosa said, “There should not be much difference in the approach from the way we have been playing all these games. We just want to stay positive and give our hundred percent. The only thing is that we have to be careful about the way we have been conceding goals. With Goa, we have to be careful. A team like Goa, it won’t be easy to get back once you concede a goal. So we have to be careful about not conceding early goals. Also, it’s very important to play the way we want to play, play good football and not worry about the result. Just believe in ourselves and play good football.”