2021 SAFF Championships | Amrinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19, left out of squad

Today at 10:05 AM
ATK-Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been tested positive for Covid-19 and has been left out of India’s squad for the 2021 SAFF Championship, which is set to begin on October 1. The Indian international has been replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the 23-man squad for the event.
National men’s football team coach Igor Stimac announced a 23-man squad for the SAFF Championships a couple of days ago, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, and Vishal Kaith as the three shot-stoppers in the unit. However, as per recent reports, ATK-Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been left out after testing positive for Covid-19.
“Yes, he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive at his home in Chandigarh. He was to join the national camp today,” stated a source from the ATK-Mohun Bagan camp, to PTI.
The 28-year custodian has been replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the 23-man squad. The seven-time winners are set to begin their SAFF Championship campaign against Bangladesh on October 4, followed by Sri Lanka on October 7. Sunil Chhetri and Co will be up against Nepal on October 10 and complete the cycle with a fixture against the hosts – Maldives, on October 13.
“#BlueTigers goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the Indian National Team squad that is to travel to the Maldives for the SAFF Championship on Tuesday,” read AIFF’s official Twitter handle.
