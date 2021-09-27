We have quality and experience to achieve a lot, says Bukayo Saka
Today at 7:58 PM
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has stated that Arsenal can win major silverware this season after overcoming a rough start to the campaign to claim three successive Premier League wins. Arsenal triumphed over cross-city rivals Tottenham by beating them 3-1 in the North London derby on Sunday.
Arsenal underwent a tumultuous start to the 2021-22 campaign after they failed to secure a single point or score a goal in their opening three league fixtures this season. The London side had been decimated in the early weeks of the season with several injuries to key players and a Covid-19 outbreak. The Gunners overcame overwhelming adversity following the international break and secured nine points out of nine after gaining victory over Norwich, Burnley, and Tottenham in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's side now sits at 10th place in the table, four points behind Champions league places and only five behind current league leaders Liverpool.
The Gunners turned on the style against Spurs on Sunday as they convincingly beat their arch-rivals 3-1. Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the London side in the 12th minute as he slotted the ball home with a right-footed finish following a low cross into the box by Saka. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead for the Gunners in the 28th minute after a composed finish inside the box. Saka then added Arsenal's third in the 35th minute to give the London side a three-goal lead at half-time. Heung-Min Son scored a consolation goal for Tottenham in the 79th minute as the Gunners took all three points at the Emirates Stadium. Following the win, Saka revealed the ambitions of the London side for the current season.
"We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us. We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough quality to win trophies,” Saka told reporters after the game.
"We’re getting closer as a team, getting more team spirit, so things are looking good. If we play like that all the time, we have a strong chance of doing well this season and winning some trophies. This is one game, we have to do it again the next week and the next week,” he added.
