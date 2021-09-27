We have quality and experience to achieve a lot, says Bukayo Saka

The Gunners turned on the style against Spurs on Sunday as they convincingly beat their arch-rivals 3-1. Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the London side in the 12th minute as he slotted the ball home with a right-footed finish following a low cross into the box by Saka. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead for the Gunners in the 28th minute after a composed finish inside the box. Saka then added Arsenal's third in the 35th minute to give the London side a three-goal lead at half-time. Heung-Min Son scored a consolation goal for Tottenham in the 79th minute as the Gunners took all three points at the Emirates Stadium. Following the win, Saka revealed the ambitions of the London side for the current season.