Thomas Dennerby announces 23-member Indian women's football squad for upcoming friendlies

The team, that is currently camping in Jamshedpur with the help of the Government of Jharkhand, will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday, September 29, from where they will travel to the UAE for two friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates National Team (October 2) and the Tunisia National Team (October 4).

The team will subsequently travel to Bahrain, where they will play two friendlies against the Bahrain National Team (October 10) and the Chinese Taipei National Team (October 13).

Head coach Thomas Dennerby stated, “After training for about a month in Jharkhand, we are extremely happy to be going for these friendly matches in the UAE and Bahrain. These matches will be essential for us to gauge how far the girls have progressed during the training camp, as they will be pitted against some tough teams."