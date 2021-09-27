I knew how good Cristiano Ronaldo would become, reveals Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United over the summer from Juventus for a reported fee of €15million plus €8million in potential add-ons after spending three years with the Serie A giants. The Portuguese international has made a blistering start to the campaign with the Red Devils as he has scored four goals in four appearances so far.

The 36-year-old who rejoined United, 12 years after his initial departure to Real Madrid made headlines on his second debut for the English side as he scored two goals in the Premier League against Newcastle. The Portuguese attacker also scored against Young Boys in the Champions League and followed up on his scoring streak by putting the ball into the net for United's first goal of the league game against West Ham.

Sir Alex Ferguson was present at Old Trafford to see the Portuguese don the red jersey of the Red Devils again against Newcastle and has revealed that there were no doubts in his mind about the ability of the Portuguese international to replicate his performances for Real Madrid when he joined them in 2009.

"He had a dream of going to Real Madrid. I was not against that, six years was great for a boy from Madeira, getting him here just after his 18th birthday and having him six years. I think we did well that way and it gave me a chance to get a replacement. We got Antonio Valencia and he was fantastic so we were very lucky that way,” Ferguson told United’s official podcast.