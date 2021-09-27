All I want is Bernardo Silva to be happy, admits Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017 from Monaco for a reported fee of €50 million-plus €20 million in potential add-ons. The Portuguese international has made 208 appearances for the English club so far while scoring 36 goals and providing 44 assists across all competitions. Silva has helped the English giants win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and two FA Community Shields during his stint at the club.

The Portuguese midfielder who has four years remaining on his current deal with City was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium over the summer. The arrival of Jack Grealish for a club-record fee of £100m was seen as a catalyst that would see his first-team opportunities limited this season.

The 27-year-old though has started five of City's six Premier League games so far and was instrumental in City's 1-0 victory away at Leicester City in the league as he scored the winner. The former Monaco man also impressed alongside Rodri in a deeper-lying central midfield role in Saturday's win over Chelsea . City manager Guardiola admitted that Silva could leave the English club in the near future.

"All I want is for Bernardo to be happy, here or anywhere. All I want is his happiness because he's a guy that deserves the best. He's so intuitive - it's not his role as a holding midfielder but he knows exactly how to play it and how to anticipate what is going to happen, with the ball or without the ball,” Guardiola told reporters.