We are in different moment in our history as every club goes through patches, reveals Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal are going through a difficult moment in their history but admitted that they will get through it and become even better in the future. The Spaniard also praised Arsene Wenger and the job the Frenchman did to build the foundations for the future of the team.

Three consecutive league defeats at the start of the season has left Arsenal with an uphill climb especially with their rivals all battling it out at the top of the league. Not only that, it has placed immense pressure on manager Mikel Arteta with many fans and critics concerned that the Spaniard has no clue what he is doing. But with two back-to-back wins in the league plus a comfortable win in the Carabao Cup, the Gunners have found a decent run of form.

Yet, things still look bleak for the North London side who are chasing the pack in order to get back in contention for a European place. However, that’s about as tough as a task comes with the Gunners currently sitting five points off seventh place West Ham United and seven points behind Manchester United in fourth. Even then, Mikel Arteta admitted that he believes the club had to go through this difficult phase for them to move forward towards a brighter future.

"We are in a different moment in our history. Every club has to go through different patches, and we went through the patch of the last 18 months with a big covid situation on the back of a lot of instability in the club in the last two or three seasons," Arteta told Sky Sports News.

"That's a difficult mix to suddenly turn things around and build something incredible. But I'm a big believer that this had to happen. For this club it had to happen - we had to experience this and that's going to make us much stronger.

"I can feel what is happening here, and I can feel what is happening with the supporters, with the generation of players that we have here, with everybody that is involved in the organisation. I think it is going to be pretty powerful,” he further said.

The problems for Arsenal started when Arsene Wenger left, after spending more than two decades establishing the Premier League side as a giant of the game. However, the foundations that the Frenchman built have slowly crumbled away but yet, Arteta praised his former coach and added that he wouldn’t be able to do his job, if Wenger had done what he did for the club.

"I think those foundations are in place. I think those foundations are in place because of people like Arsene and what he did for this football club. When he left, everything didn't go with him. A lot of things stayed. I think the biggest thing that stayed is the way that he was able to educate, and transmit the values and respect and what this club is about.

"I think he was incredibly good at engaging people to believe in what he and the club were trying to do. He did it in a magnificent way because he played really attractive football when he was able to recruit some top talent that just glide together in a generation that just brought a lot of joy and fun to the football world in general and of course to Arsenal supporters,” he added.