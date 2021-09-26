Reports | Juventus consider Federico Chiesa untouchable despite interest from across Europe

It saw reports indicate that Chelsea made a €100 million bid for Chiesa although Juventus refused to let the forward leave and things have continued in the same fashion. With a lot of interest in the 23-year-old, Calciomercato has reported that the Serie A giants have deemed Chiesa as an untouchable asset. The report has further indicated that the Old Lady plan to make the loan move permanent, by paying the €40 million option, at the end of this season and have no intentions of selling him.