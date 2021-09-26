Reports | Juventus consider Federico Chiesa untouchable despite interest from across Europe
Today at 6:08 PM
According to Calciomercato, Juventus have taken the stubborn stance of viewing Federico Chiesa as an untouchable asset despite serious interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides. The 24-year-old has done well for the club since signing from Fiorentina, with 25 goal contributions so far.
After an impressive 2019/20 season for Fiorentina, Federico Chiesa earned a move to Juventus but the Italian’s first season at the club wasn’t the greatest. He did manage to score 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions but even then, the 23-year-old struggled for consistency with his dry spells arching all over the season. However, the young forward did showcase exactly what he could do on the big stage at Euro 2020 with more than a few clubs impressed at the performances.
It saw reports indicate that Chelsea made a €100 million bid for Chiesa although Juventus refused to let the forward leave and things have continued in the same fashion. With a lot of interest in the 23-year-old, Calciomercato has reported that the Serie A giants have deemed Chiesa as an untouchable asset. The report has further indicated that the Old Lady plan to make the loan move permanent, by paying the €40 million option, at the end of this season and have no intentions of selling him.
However, that hasn’t stopped the Italian from making an appearance on more than a few shortlists with Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all considering a move in 2022. The trio are looking at reinforcing their front-lines and believe that the 23-year-old would be the perfect addition. That is despite Chiesa’s injury hit season so far this term with him making just four appearances so far.
