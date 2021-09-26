Reports | Chelsea preparing €120 million bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt

The 22-year-old does have a contract with Juventus until 2024 but reportedly has a €120 million release clause that gets activated in the summer of 2022. It has seen the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and a few other sides keep an eye on proceedings but Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay out the fee. The report has further indicated that De Ligt would be open to a move to England but it all depends on Juventus and how the current season rolls along.