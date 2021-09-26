Didn’t expect Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona but it’s dream come true, proclaims Achraf Hakimi
Today at 8:21 PM
Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi has revealed that while he never believed Lionel Messi would ever leave Barcelona, it has been a dream come true to play with the Argentine. The Moroccan full-back signed for the Ligue 1 giants this summer alongside Messi and a few others.
With Paris Saint-Germain signing Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma plus Georgino Wijnaldum on free transfers, it has seen Achraf Hakimi’s move swept under the carpet. The full-back signed for the Ligue 1 giants alongside the aforementioned trio but for a fee from Inter Milan after a sensational debut season in Italy. Since then, Hakimi has continued his form with the Parisians and has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad so far.
But the move for Messi would have understandably had fans and critics alike going crazy especially given the fact that the Argentine never looked like he would ever leave Barcelona. It saw Hakimi admit the same but he also revealed that for him, it’s a “dream” to play alongside Messi. The full-back also added that the transition has been made easier by the fact that they speak the same language, but things are still improving.
"For Messi to leave Barca, like everyone else, I didn't expect it, and when I heard you were coming here, what can I say? A dream for me! I played with many great players and the only one I missed was Messi! I am proud to evolve with such a good footballer,” Hakimi told L’Equipe.
"To progress, I will pay attention to how he trains, how he plays. It will grow the team and each of the players that make it up. We speak the same language, in addition, little by little we are getting to know each other."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.